Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley (5-1, 2.30) will start Wednesday night at Detroit. Worley is 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA in his last four starts but 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA in two career starts against the Tigers.

RHP Brandon Cumpton was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and will pitch in relief. Cumpton began making the conversion from starter to relief in his last outing for Indianapolis when he pitched one scoreless inning against Rochester in the International League. Overall, Cumpton was 5-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 12 games. He made 10 starts for the Pirates earlier this season and went 3-3 with a 4.98 ERA.

RHP Casey Sadler was optioned back to Indianapolis just one day after being recalled and giving up two runs in two-thirds of an inning of relief in a win over Detroit. Sadler has made five relief appearances for the Pirates this season and is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA. He will continue starting at Indianapolis.

INF Clint Barmes will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday at Double-A Altoona and will also play some games for Triple-A Indianapolis before being activated. He has been on the disabled list since June 30 with a strained left groin.

2B Neil Walker was unavailable to play again Tuesday because of lower back tightness. It marked the seventh straight game in which he did not start and third game in a row in which he did not play.

RHP Gerrit Cole will make a fourth rehab start for Indianapolis on Saturday rather than be activated from the disabled list. He will be on a limit of seven innings or 90 pitches. Cole, who has been on the DL since July 5 with a strained right lat, is 1-1 with a 2.91 ERA in his three starts with Indianapolis.

3B Pedro Alvarez will likely serve as the designated hitter in both games of the interleague series at Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday as the Tigers will start a pair of right-handed pitchers. Alvarez has not started a game since Aug. 2 as manager Clint Hurdle has stopped playing him at third base because of throwing problems. Alvarez has made 21 of his major-league-high 24 errors on throws.