Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley struggled with his breaking pitches, particularly his slider, and took his second loss of the season Wednesday. Worley allowed nine hits and five runs, including home runs to Detroit C Alex Avila and 3B Nick Castellanos. Worley had a 3-0 record and 0.96 ERA since the All-Star break prior to the shaky performance.

C Roman Cabrera was claimed off waivers by the Pirates from the Tigers and was optioned to Double-A Altoona. Cabrera, 24, was hitting .277/.329/.358 with five homers and 47 RBIs in 107 games for Double-A Erie this season. He began his pro career in the Pittsburgh organization in 2008.

RHP Wirfin Obispo was designated for assignment by the Pirates to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for C Roman Cabrera. Obispo was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh from Atlanta in June. He was a combined 2-3 with three saves and a 3.80 ERA in 42 appearances for the Braves’ and Pirates’ Triple-A affiliates this year.

SS Clint Barmes will begin a rehab assignment with Double A Altoona on Thursday. Barmes, sidelined since late June with a left groin strain, will not play a full game or on back-to-back days in the early portion of the assignment. He eventually will be elevated to Triple-A Indianapolis. “It’s similar to spring training since it’s been six weeks since he’s played,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “We’ve written in pencil a schedule that will take us approximately to the end of the month.”

C Russell Martin collected his 1,000th hit Wednesday with an RBI double in the third inning. Martin also extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He is batting .341 during that span. Manager Clint Hundle is showing confidence in Martin by batting him third, the spot where injured All-Star CF Andrew McCutchen usually bats.

LHP Francisco Liriano will try to extend his streak of four consecutive quality starts when he faces Detroit on Thursday afternoon. Liriano has allowed just six earned runs in his last four outings. He has not fared well against Detroit in his career, posting a 5-8 record with a 5.99 ERA in 24 appearances. Tigers DH Victor Martinez is a particularly tough out for Liriano, as he is hitting .481 in 27 official at-bats against the lefty.

LF Travis Snider hit his third home run during Pittsburgh’s four-game series with Detroit when he blasted a two-run shot Wednesday. Snider now has 10 home runs, giving the club a boost during CF Andrew McCutchen’s absence. Snider has hit safely in six of his past seven games and is hitting .302 in 52 games since June 1.

RHP Ernesto Frieri, designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis. Frieri was 1-1 with a 10.13 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Pirates after they acquired him June 27 from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade for RHP Jason Grilli.