Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer left Thursday’s game during the seventh inning with tightness in his right forearm. His status for the weekend series at Washington is questionable. Mercer has made 49 consecutive starts at shortstop, the longest by a Pirates shortstop since Jack Wilson started 96 straight in 2005. Josh Harrison moved from third to short to replace him.

INF Clint Barmes (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30. He began jogging July 23. He is due to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 14. He eventually will move to Triple-A Indianapolis with an eye toward rejoining the Pirates in early September.

LHP Francisco Liriano was outdueled by Detroit Tigers ace Max Scherzer on Thursday as his won-loss record dropped to 3-9. Liriano, who allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, did not give up a hit until J.D. Martinez’s leadoff homer in the fifth inning. He issued a bases-loaded walk to Martinez the following inning. “He gave us the outing we needed to have a shot,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

2B Neil Walker could be back in the starting lineup Friday. Walker, who has been battling lower back tightness throughout the month, went through a full workout Thursday and was available to pinch hit. Walker’s last at-bat was a pinch-hitting appearance Saturday. “We felt he was a usable player off the bench,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We’re optimistic he’ll be more than that (Friday).”

2B Neil Walker (lower back tightness) missed his second consecutive game Aug. 3. He returned Aug. 5 but then was reinjured in the seventh inning while running the bases and left the game. He did not play Aug. 6-8 but pinch hit Aug. 9. He was slated to start Aug. 10 but was scratched pregame and also sat out Aug. 11-13.

CF Andrew McCutchen (fracture and torn cartilage in lower left rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. There is no timetable for his return.

1B Gaby Sanchez blasted a two-run homer off Detroit reliever Phil Coke for the Pirates’ only runs Thursday. It was the fifth pinch-homer of his career and second this season. His last pinch-homer was May 26 against the New York Mets. Sanchez has 45 hits this season, 22 for extra bases.

RHP Charlie Morton will try to rebound from a subpar start when he faces Washington on Friday. Morton allowed five runs in five innings and was charged with his 11th loss against San Diego on Sunday. Morton, who has given up at least four runs in four of his last six starts, is 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals.

RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16 and July 20. He threw a simulated game July 23. Cole made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on July 28. He was scratched from a start for Indianapolis on Aug. 2 because the Pirates felt he would be better served having an extra side session. He started for Indianapolis on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10 and will make what is expected be his last rehab start Aug. 16.