Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jody Mercer had made 49 starts in a row at shortstop but he was not in the starting lineup Friday after left Thursday’s game in Detroit with right forearm tightness. He pinch-hit and was retired on a bunt try against Washington. His situation does not appear to be better. “It is not worse either,” he said.

RHP Stomly Pimentel was put on the 15-day disabled list with a mild right ankle sprain prior to Friday’s game. “He brought it to our attention yesterday,” said manager Clint Hurdle, who added Pimentel injured the ankle Wednesday in Detroit against the Tigers.

INF Clint Barmes (left groin strain) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Thursday and was hitless in three at bats. He went on the DL July 6.

2B Neil Walker made his first start since Aug. 5, on Friday in Washington. “Walker is back. Hopefully that will help,” said manager Clint Hurdle. Walker had a double with one out in the fourth and then scored on a homer by Starling Marte. He was 1-for-4 and is hitting .277.

RHP Charlie Morton made the start for the Pirates on Friday in Washington but lasted just three innings. He gave up three runs in the first and two in the third and was pinch-hit for in the top of the fourth. He gave up seven hits and five earned runs. He has not won since July 2 and the Pirates have lost his last five starts. Why is Morton struggling? “We keep asking these questions,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “They’re human beings, and the game can be hard up here, and it’s August. I‘m not making excuses, but things like this happen and whether it’s the release point, not repeating his delivery, or whatever, but we didn’t see the ball down, we didn’t see the consistent sink.”

3B Pedro Alvarez made his first appearance at third base since Aug. 2 against Arizona. He had two hits and drove in a run Friday as he hit in the No. 8 hole and had a two-out double in the fourth to pull the Pirates to within 5-3 against the Nationals.