Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke did not allow a run while giving up four hits in 5 2/3 innings against Washington. He had won his previous two starts but wound up with a no-decision Saturday. “The fastball velocity was very good tonight,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

SS Jordy Mercer made 49 starts in a row before he was not in the lineup Friday or Saturday against the Nationals. Mercer is hitting .326 against lefties this year, and the starter for Washington on Saturday was LHP Gio Gonzalez. He left Wednesday’s game in Detroit with right forearm soreness.

LHP Tony Watson gave up three runs in the eighth inning Saturday against the Nationals, including a two-run homer to 1B Adam LaRoche. “The ball was not located as well as he has many times this season,” manager Clint Hurdle said of Watson. “He threw one in to a dangerous hitter (LaRoche).”

2B Neil Walker, battling lower back tightness throughout the month, made his first start since Aug. 5 when he was in the lineup Friday in Washington. He did not start Saturday but came in on as a defensive replacement late in the game.

RHP Edinson Volquez will start the series finale Sunday in Washington. It will be his 25th game and 24th start of the year. He got his 10th win of the season Tuesday when he beat Detroit. Volquez is 2-2 with a 5.47 ERA in five career starts against Washington. This will be his first start at Nationals Park.

RHP Gerrit Cole could join the Pirates’ rotation Wednesday or Friday, manager Clint Hurdle told reporters before Saturday’s game. Cole pitched seven scoreless innings Friday in a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis. Cole has been on sidelined with right lat soreness since July 5.