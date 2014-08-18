Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Starling Marte was 1-for-4 and made a diving catch in center field. “He played well on both sides of the ball,” said manager Clint Hurdle.

RHP Vance Worley will make the start at home Monday as the Pirates start a series with the Atlanta Braves. He has pitched in 11 games, with 10 starts, this year and has 43 strikeouts with 11 walks.

INF Brent Morel was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to take the roster spot of RHP Charlie Morton, who was put on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. This is the third stint for Morel with the Pirates last year. His last start with the Bucs was Aug. 1 and his last game was Aug. 2. He came off the bench Sunday was hitless in one at-bat and is now hitting .176.

RHP Jared Hughes retired two of three batters he faced in a 6-5 loss on Sunday. But the Pittsburgh bullpen struggled in the loss. “We’re in really good shape,” Hughes said of the bullpen. “I can speak for all of us. If you just look at the way we work out, and the shape we’re in right now, we’re going to finish strong. We’ve got a lot of guys that are ready to go out there every single day and get after it. It’s one of those things where we’re ready. If we fail, we learn, and we go out there the next day and get it right.”

RHP Edinson Volquez made the start on Sunday in Washington. He gave up four runs in 6 1/3 innings and was not involved in the decision. “He came to pitch. Both (starters) pitched very well,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Volquez and Washington’s Doug Fister.

OF Travis Snider keeps on hitting. He was 2-for-4 and is now hitting .263.

RHP Charlie Morton was put on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. He was replaced by INF Brent Morel, who was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis. Morton made the start for the Pirates on Friday in Washington but lasted just three innings. He gave up three runs in the first and two in the third and was pinch-hit for in the top of the fourth. He gave up seven hits and five earned runs.