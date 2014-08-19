Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

CF Starling Marte went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, two runs scored and two RBIs. It was the second two-homer game of his career, the other coming last season at Seattle on June 25. There was some question about whether Marte would be able to play after he landed hard on his left wrist Sunday while making a diving catch in a loss at Washington.

RHP Vance Worley (5-3) was tagged for six runs in the first inning, including back-to-back home runs by Atlanta RF Jason Heyward and SS Andrelton Simmons to start the game. Worley did not allow any after that and made it through five innings, though he lost his second consecutive start. He gave up nine hits and two walks while striking out eight. Worley had a 13.14 ERA in his last three starts against Atlanta --- one each with the Pirates, Philadelphia and Minnesota --- as he has allowed 18 runs in 12 1/3 innings.

SS Jordy Mercer did not start for a fourth straight game because of a strained right forearm. While Mercer is able to pinch hit, there is no timetable for when he may be ready to play in the field. INF/OF Josh Harrison again started at shortstop.

INF Clint Barmes moved his rehab assignment from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis and went 0-for-3 against Louisville in an International League game. Barmes, who has been on the disabled list since June 30 with a strained left groin, was 2-for-6 in two games with Altoona.

LHP Francisco Liriano (3-9, 3.78) will start Tuesday night against Atlanta. He is 0-2 in his last three starts despite a 2.84 ERA and won his only career start against the Braves, allowing one run in eight innings on June 11, 2010 while pitching for Minnesota.

2B Neil Walker became the first player to hit a home run into the Allegheny River this season beyond the right-field stands at PNC Park. His 432-foot solo shot in the third inning off Atlanta RHP Ervin Santana cleared the stands and bounced into the water.

CF Andrew McCutchen is expected to be activated from the disabled list and play Tuesday night against Atlanta. McCutchen has been out since Aug. 4 with a fracture in his lower left rib cage. He reported no pain prior to Monday night’s 7-3 loss to Atlanta after taking batting practice against Double-A Altoona RHP Jeff Inman and running the bases.

LF Travis Snider extended his hitting streak to nine games by going 2-for-4 with a double. He is 14-for-34 (.412) during the streak, raising his batting average to .266.

3B/1B Pedro Alvarez started at first base, the first time he played the position in his five-year career. Alvarez, who leads the major leagues with 25 errors, began working out at the position earlier this month.