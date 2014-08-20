FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
August 21, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Starling Marte went 2-for-4 to run his hitting streak to six games. He is 11-for-24 (.458) during the streak, lifting his average to .274.

SS Jordy Mercer returned to the starting lineup after being limited to pinch-hitting duty in the previous four games and went 1-for-4. Mercer had been bothered by a strained right forearm.

INF/OF Michael Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open a roster spot for McCutchen. Martinez hit just .128 in 26 games for the Pirates.

CF Andrew McCutchen was activated from the disabled list Tuesday night and went 0-for-4 in a 11-3 loss to visiting Atlanta. McCutchen, the 2013 National League MVP, had been out since Aug. 4 with a fracture in his lower left ribcage.

RF Travis Snider extended his hitting streak to 10 games by going 2-for-4 with a double. During the streak, he has gone 16-for-38 (.421) to raise his batting average to .272.

RHP Gerrit Cole (7-4, 3.78) will be activated from the disabled list Wednesday night and start against Atlanta in the finale of the three-game series. Cole has been out since July 5 with a strained right lat. He was 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA in four rehab starts with Indianapolis. Cole has never faced the Braves.

