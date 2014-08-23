Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke recorded his 10th quality start of the season Friday despite allowing six walks and not striking out a batter. Locke scattered three hits over his six innings and held the Brewers to just two runs to improve to 5-3 on the year.

3B Josh Harrison set a career high Friday by driving in five runs against the Brewers. Harrison also hit his 11th home run of the season to cap off a three-hit day at Milwaukee.

SS Clint Barmes could rejoin the Pirates Monday against the Cardinals, manager Clint Hurdle said Friday. Barmes, who suffered a severe groin strain in early July, has made five minor league rehab appearances and is scheduled to play complete games Saturday and Sunday with Triple-A Indianapolis.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-5 and hit his 18th home run of the season Friday at Milwaukee. He’s reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games at Miller Park and in his last 25, is batting .375 (36-for-96) with four doubles, a triple and nine home runs. His third-inning single Friday snapped an 0-for-10 slump and his home run was his first since July 12.