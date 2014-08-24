Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Harrison doubled and scored Saturday. Harrison is batting .321 in road games this season with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 27 RBIs in 54 games away from PNC Park.

OF Gregory Polanco missed his fourth consecutive game Saturday. Polanco was mired in a 1-for-27 slump when manager Clint Hurdle sat Polanco in favor of Travis Snider. He’d only been out of the starting lineup twice since being called up July 10.

INF Clint Barmes went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored two runs Saturday while playing all nine innings in a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. Barmes, out since June 30 with a strained left groin, will play another full game Sunday and could rejoin the Pirates Monday in Pittsburgh, where they open a three-game series with the Cardinals.

1B Pedro Alvarez hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs, snapping an 0-for-8 stretch at the plate. Alvarez came into the Pirates game Saturday at Milwaukee with a .171 average (6-for-25) and 16 strikeouts in 16 August games. The home runs were his first since July 11.