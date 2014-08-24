FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
August 24, 2014 / 9:17 PM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Josh Harrison doubled and scored Saturday. Harrison is batting .321 in road games this season with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 27 RBIs in 54 games away from PNC Park.

OF Gregory Polanco missed his fourth consecutive game Saturday. Polanco was mired in a 1-for-27 slump when manager Clint Hurdle sat Polanco in favor of Travis Snider. He’d only been out of the starting lineup twice since being called up July 10.

INF Clint Barmes went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored two runs Saturday while playing all nine innings in a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. Barmes, out since June 30 with a strained left groin, will play another full game Sunday and could rejoin the Pirates Monday in Pittsburgh, where they open a three-game series with the Cardinals.

1B Pedro Alvarez hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs, snapping an 0-for-8 stretch at the plate. Alvarez came into the Pirates game Saturday at Milwaukee with a .171 average (6-for-25) and 16 strikeouts in 16 August games. The home runs were his first since July 11.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.