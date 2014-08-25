Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte hit a two-run home run off Brewers RHP Mike Fiers on Sunday, giving him nine on the season. In his last 10 games, Marte is batting .410 (16-for-39) and has a .373 mark over his last 25 with six doubles, a triple and four home runs.

SS Jordy Mercer’s eighth-inning single Sunday at Milwaukee snapped an 0-for-9 skid at the plate. Since missing four games with a sore right forearm, Mercer is 3-for-18.

INF Tommy Field, claimed off waivers by the Pirates earlier this month, was designated for assignment Sunday. In 90 games this season for the Angels’ and Pirates’ Triple-A affiliates, he is hitting .286/.357/.428 with seven homers and 42 RBIs.

LHP Bobby LaFromboise, designated for assignment by the Padres last week, was claimed off waivers by the Pirates. Pittsburgh optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis. He was 1-2 with three saves and a 4.75 ERA in 58 appearances for Triple-A El Paso this season.

INF Clint Barmes was in the starting lineup and expected to play all nine innings with Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Barmes has been out since July 3 when he strained his left groin during pregame workouts. He began a minor league rehab assignment Aug. 14 with Double-A Altoona and played seven rehab games.

CF Andrew McCutchen hit a solo home run Sunday, his 19th of the season and second since coming off the disabled list Aug. 19. Since being reinstated from the DL, McCutchen is 4-for-21 at the plate with four strikeouts.