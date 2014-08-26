Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RF Gregory Polanco was optioned back to Triple-A Indianapolis after going 1-for-30 in his last nine games, including 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Sunday in a loss at Milwaukee. The 22-year-old rookie batted .241 with six home runs and 12 stolen bases in 64 games after being called up June 10.

RHP Stolmy Pimentel pitched one perfect inning Monday for Double-A Altoona as part of his rehab assignment. On the disabled list since Aug. 14 with a mild right ankle sprain, Pimentel has pitched three times for Altoona, allowing one run in 2 1/3 innings.

INF Clint Barmes was activated from the disabled list after being out since June 30 with a strained left groin. Barmes played in a combined seven rehab games with Triple-A Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona, going 5-for-25 (.200) with a home run.

INF/OF Jayson Nix was designated for assignment by the Pirates. He hit .111 in 16 games after being signed as a free agent Aug. 3, two days after he asked for and was granted his release from Tampa Bay’s Triple-A Durham farm club.

CF Andrew McCutchen hit a solo home run to lead off the ninth inning off Cardinals, pulling the Pirates within 3-2. It was McCutchen’s third homer in the past four games and 20th of the season. He has hit at least 20 homers in each of the past four seasons.

OF Travis Snider will see the majority of playing time in right field now that Gregory Polanco was sent to the minors. Snider went 0-for-4 Monday night in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis but is hitting .339 (21-for-62) in his past 18 games.

OF Jose Tabata had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he will serve as a right-handed bat off the bench. Tabata hit .281 in 39 games with Indianapolis after opening the season with the Pirates and batting .289 in 62 games. He has yet to hit a home run this year in a combined 317 plate appearances between the major leagues and minor leagues.

RHP Charlie Morton is scheduled to make a five-inning rehab start for Double-A Altoona on Thursday night against Richmond. It will be the first time he pitches in a game since going on the disabled list Aug. 16 due to left hip inflammation and a sports hernia that will require surgery at the end of the season.

RHP Gerrit Cole (7-4, 3.69 ERA) will face St. Louis on Tuesday night. Cole returned to action last Wednesday after spending 46 days on the disabled list with a strained right lat, and he got a no-decision against visiting Atlanta, allowing two runs in seven innings. He is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA against the Cardinals in two starts, both this season.

1B Ike Davis did not start for a fifth consecutive game, though he popped out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He appears to have lost his starting job. 3B/1B Pedro Alvarez made his third straight start at first base, a position he started making the conversion to earlier in the month.