Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (5-3, 3.69) will face St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Locke is 3-0 with a 3.42 ERA in his last four starts and 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA against the Cardinals in three career starts.

SS Jordy Mercer got the night off after starting six games after being out with a strained right forearm. Mercer also had just four singles in his last 21 at-bats.

RHP Stolmy Pimentel pitched one scoreless inning of relief Tuesday night on his rehab assignment for Double-A Altoona against Richmond in an Eastern League game, though he allowed two hits and a walk. Pimentel, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 14 with a sprained right ankle, has allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings over five games at Altoona.

INF Clint Barmes started at shortstop, his first major league action since June 29, and went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Barmes was on the disabled list for nearly two months with a strained left groin and was activated from the disabled list Monday.

CF Andrew McCutchen was removed from the 5-2 win over St. Louis on Tuesday night after five innings because of discomfort in his left ribcage. McCutchen was on the disabled list from Aug. 4-18 with a stress fracture in his lower left ribcage. However, he said he left the game for precautionary reasons and should be able to play Wednesday.

1B Pedro Alvarez left the game after the sixth inning with a sprained left foot. It was not clear exactly how Alvarez was injured and it seems doubtful he will be able to play Wednesday. Though he was able to walk out of the clubhouse, he was unable to wear a shoe on the foot.