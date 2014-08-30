Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley (5-4, 3.14) will start Saturday against Cincinnati. Worley has lost his last three starts while posting a 6.11 ERA and is 1-1 with a 5.21 ERA against the Reds in four career games, including three starts.

RHP Stolmy Pimentel had his rehab assignment moved from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis on Friday and pitched two perfect innings to get the save against Columbus. Pimentel pitched five times for Altoona and allowed three runs -- one earned -- in 5 1/3 innings.

RHP Edinson Volquez has now gone seven starts in a row since his last loss July 21 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Volquez took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before losing it on Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco’s leadoff single and wound up with a no-decision despite allowing only one run and three hits in 7 2/3 innings.

RF Travis Snider was not in the lineup because of discomfort in his left hamstring and is listed as day-to-day. He was injured Wednesday in a win over St. Louis.

RHP Charlie Morton pitched four innings on Thursday night on a rehab start with Double-A Altoona but the Pirates don’t think he is ready to return to the rotation. Facing Richmond in an Eastern League game, Morton allowed two runs and four hits with one walk and six strikeouts. It was his first outing since going on the disabled list Aug. 16 with right hip inflammation and a sports hernia. The Pirates aren’t sure what the next step will be for Morton since the minor league season ends Monday and Florida Instructional League play does not begin until mid-September.

RHP Gerrit Cole was optioned to rookie-level Bristol to open a roster spot for 1B/OF Andrew Lambo. It is strictly a procedural move as Cole will stay with the Pirates then be recalled Monday when the major league roster limit expands to 40 and start that day at St. Louis.

1B Pedro Alvarez missed his second straight game with a sprained left foot Friday night as the Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 and is considered day-to-day. Alvarez suffered the injury on Tuesday night in a win over St. Louis.

1B/OF Andrew Lambo was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to depth with 1B Pedro Alvarez and RF Travis Snider ailing and singled with one out to begin the Pirates’ winning two-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning. Lambo hit .328 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs in 61 games at Indianapolis. Six of those homers came in the last eight games.