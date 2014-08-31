Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke was optioned to Indianapolis to make room on the roster for INF Brent Morel. It is a procedural move, though as Locke is staying with the Pirates and will start Tuesday night at St. Louis. The major league roster limit expanded from 25 to 40 on Monday.

RHP Vance Worley snapped his career-worst three-start losing streak by getting the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) in 6 1/3 innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.

INF Brent Morel was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to provide an extra bench player, though he did not play in the Pirates’ 3-2 win Cincinnati on Saturday. Morel was hitting .273 with four home runs and 52 RBIs in 92 games at Indianapolis. He also hit .143 with three RBIs in 12 games with the Pirates earlier this season.

LHP Francisco Liriano (3-10, 3.98 ERA) faces Cincinnati on Sunday in a rematch of last year’s National League wild card playoff game. Though Liriano won that game, he is 0-5 with a 4.25 ERA against the Reds in seven regular-season starts. Despite pitching six scoreless innings Monday against St. Louis in his previous start, Liriano is 0-3 with a 4.03 ERA in his last five starts.

RF Travis Snider (strained right hamstring) sat out for the second day in a row. He is considered day-to-day.

RHP Charlie Morton, who is on the disabled list with right hip inflammation and a sports hernia, said he is willing to work out of the bullpen once he is eligible to activated next Friday. With the minor league season ending Monday, Morton will not have time to make enough rehab starts to build enough stamina to rejoin the rotation.

1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) missed his third straight game. He is considered day-to-day.