Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Harrison would probably prefer the calendar does not change to September. He hit his third home run of August and racked up 39 hits in the month en route to a .342 batting average. Harrison also leads the majors with 26 extra-base hits since the All-Star Break.

RHP Jared Hughes gave up the game-winning home run to OF Chris Heisey in the ninth inning Sunday after working a 1-2-3 eighth. Hughes took a loss for the second outing in a row after he gave up three runs--two earned--Monday against St. Louis.

INF Tommy Field, designated for assignment by the Pirates on Aug. 24, was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis. In 90 games this season for the Angels’ and Pirates’ Triple-A affiliates, he was hitting .286/.357/.428 with seven homers and 42 RBIs.

LHP Francisco Liriano allowed two runs on five hits and walked three in seven innings Sunday but was handed a no-decision. It was a second straight quality start for Liriano after he yielded nine runs in four-plus innings against Atlanta on Aug. 19.

RHP Gerrit Cole is slated to start for the Pirates in Monday’s Labor Day afternoon affair in St. Louis. In his rookie campaign last year, Cole went 4-0 with a 1.69 ERA in five September starts.