Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to make the start Tuesday night in the second game of the series. Locke beat St. Louis 3-1 last Wednesday, scattering six hits over 7 1/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Locke is 4-0 in his past five starts, getting a lot of ground ball outs and keeping batters off-balance consistently. He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four career starts against the Cardinals.

C Tony Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, giving Pittsburgh a third catcher and more flexibility late in games. Sanchez batted .235-11-45 in 81 games at Indianapolis after going down in late May. A member of the Pirates’ Opening Day roster, Sanchez batted .278 in 72 at-bats before being demoted.

RHP Stolmy Pimentel (sprained right ankle) was activated from the disabled list Monday to bolster the Pittsburgh bullpen. Pimentel went on the DL on Aug. 15, and he made five rehab appearances at Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 1.69 ERA in 5 1/3 innings. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 19 appearances and 31 2/3 innings for the Pirates this year.

RF Travis Snider, who missed the previous four games due to left hamstring discomfort, returned to action as a pinch hitter Monday. He lined out in the eighth inning.

RHP Gerrit Cole, who was called up from rookie-level Bristol before the game, didn’t quite have his best stuff and finally paid for it in the bottom of the seventh. Cole allowed eight hits and five runs over 6 1/3 innings with three walks and four strikeouts, and he took the loss. He retired 10 of 11 hitters in one stretch, getting a lot of quick outs, but when the Cardinals finally got him deep into counts, they delivered big hits.

1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) sat out for the fifth consecutive game. Alvarez has 13 homers against the Cardinals since the start of the 2012 season, more than any other opposing player. Alvarez left the Aug. 26 against St. Louis in the seventh inning and hasn’t played since.