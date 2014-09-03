Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP John Holdzkom completed a meteoric rise to the majors Tuesday when he was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. The 6-foot-10 Holdzkom was signed by the New York Mets in 2006, but never rose above Class A until this year. He started the season pitching in the independent American Association for Amarillo. He was 2-0, 2.49 with two saves and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings at Triple-A.

LHP Jeff Locke couldn’t find the strike zone Tuesday night and it cost him a four-game winning streak. Locke threw only 46 of 86 pitches for strikes, departing after giving up a two-run single to counterpart Adam Wainwright in the fourth. It was the second time in three starts that he’s walked at least five men, issuing six on Aug. 22 in Milwaukee. He was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game.

OF Michael Martinez was designated for assignment to make room for INF Chase d‘Arnaud on the 40-man roster. Martinez was batting .128 with the Pirates in 39 at-bats.

INF Chase d‘Arnaud was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, adding depth and speed to the roster. d‘Arnaud batted .250-2-23 in 118 games for the Indians and tied for third in the International League with 30 steals, so he could be a late-game option as a pinch-runner.

OF Gregory Polanco was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis Tuesday, still in the throes of a major slump that cost him his everyday job with Pittsburgh. After going 1-for-30 before being optioned to the minors, Polanco was just 4-for-26 in seven games with Indy. The rookie is hitting .241 with six homers for the Pirates.

LHP Bobby LaFromboise was one of three pitchers getting recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis Tuesday. He’s been in three organizations this year, starting with Seattle before being cut and picked up off waivers by San Diego on April 2, and then being claimed by Pittsburgh on Aug. 24.

RHP Casey Sadler got the call from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he went 11-4 (3.03 ERA) in 21 starts. Sadler has seen action in five games for the Pirates, giving up runs in the last three after working scoreless ball in the first two.

RHP Edinson Volquez has been this year’s successful Pittsburgh reclamation project and he hopes to keep it up in Wednesday’s series finale. Volquez has won seven of his last eight decisions, which includes his complete-game 9-1 win July 10 over St. Louis in Busch Stadium. He’s coming off a no-decision Friday night against Cincinnati, allowing only one run over 7 2/3 innings in the Pirates’ 2-1 win.