Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley remained at 6-4 with a no-decision after Friday’s Pirates-Cubs game was suspended after six innings with the teams tied 3-3. Worley departed after working 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) while he struck out six and walked one. It was his fourth career start against the Cubs. Worley has a 4.54 ERA in six games (five starts) against NL Central foes this season.

3B Josh Harrison, named earlier this week as National League player of the month for August, went 3-for-4 with a run and two doubles in Friday’s suspended game. It was his 12th game with three or more hits. He came into the game third in the National League with a .310 batting average. He led the NL in slugging percentage (.602), hits, (41), extra base hits (19) and total bases (71) while hitting .347. Heading into a weekend series facing the prospect of three straight left-handers Harrison had a team-best average .316 average against southpaws.

LHP Francisco Liriano (3-10, 3.91 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season and third against the Cubs. The 30-year-old left-hander allowed two runs in seven innings last Sunday but had no decision in the Pirates’ 3-2 last at-bats loss. Liriano has lost his last three decision and has allowed a total of two earned runs in his last two outings. He’s 3-2 lifetime in eight career starts against the Cubs but has no decision this season.

CF Andrew McCutchen appeared to be just the guy to help the Pirates break out of a slump this weekend against the Chicago Cubs. Since the start of 2011, the Pittsburgh center fielder has 11 home runs against the Cubs, the second-most by any player behind St. Louis’ Matt Holliday (16). McCutchen is a lifetime .348 batter at Wrigley Field with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and a .985 OPS average. McCutchen went 1-for-2 in Friday’s rain-shortened contest.

RF Jose Tabata went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and tied Friday’s game at 3-3 with an RBI single to right in the fifth inning. He’s now hitting .378 in his last 20 games.