Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
September 7, 2014 / 9:58 PM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Josh Harrison tied a career high with four hits while breaking the 3-3 tie in the 11th inning on Saturday’s suspended game. He has hits in nine of his last 10 games. He left the game with left ankle soreness in the 11th after chasing a popup into the outfield. He did not start in the second game but manager Clint Hurdle said he was available to pinch hit late.

C Russell Martin suffered no aftereffects after a ball hit his ankle during an at-bat Friday. “It gave him some immediate discomfort that he was able to work through. ... He got better quick,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

LHP Francisco Liriano earned his first victory since late July and gave the Pirates exactly what they needed as they broke out of a four-game losing streak with a Saturday sweep of the Cubs. Working Saturday’s regularly scheduled game, Liriano (4-10) pitched six scoreless innings while scattering three-hits and striking out nine in a 5-0 Pirate victory. “It’s a team game and as long as we win the game I‘m fine with it” said Liriano, the Pirates left-hander who had a victory for the first time since July 29 at San Francisco. “But I want to win also.”

CF Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-5 with his team-leading 73rd RBI to lead the Pirates to the shutout win over the Cubs.

