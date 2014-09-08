Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (6-4, 3.75 ERA) makes his 18th start of the season on Monday in Philadelphia. He saw a four-game winning streak end in his last start after allowing five runs (four earned) in a 6-4 loss last Tuesday in St. Louis. He has left five of his last six starts with a lead only to be the victim of a blown save. Locke is 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA in three career starts against the Phillies.

LF Starling Marte was 2-for-6 on Sunday as he extended a hitting streak to seven games and 12 straight on the road. Entering Sunday, he was batting .330 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 RBIs in 30 games since returning from the concussion disabled list on Aug. 5.

SS Jordy Mercer hit his 11th home run of the season in the second inning -- a two-run shot -- for his second in two days. It’s the second time this season he’s homered in back-to-back game against the Cubs, previously done on June 20-21 at Wrigley Field. Four of his 11 homers this season have come against Chicago.

INF Josh Harrison now has five career four-hit games after going 4-for-6 in the Friday-Saturday suspended game that went 11 innings. Harrison had two doubles as well as the game-winning RBI in the 11th inning as the Pirates claimed a 5-3 victory. He ranks first among leadoff hitters in the league in batting average (.331) and slugging percentage (.585). Harrison sat out his second straight game after tweaking his ankle in the 11th inning on Saturday as the Cubs and Pirates completed a suspended game.

2B Neil Walker slugged a two-run homer in the first inning of Sunday’s series finale with the Cubs for his 19th of the season and went 3-for-5 on the day. The three hits tied a season high, previously done on Sept. 3 at St. Louis. He’s made a bigger impact recently with two-base hits, delivering in three straight and four of his last six games. Walker has now had at least 20 doubles in each of the last five years. Walker is one of three National League second basemen (including New York’s Daniel Murphy and Philadelphia’s Chase Utley) with at least 40 extra-base hits in a season.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-5 on Sunday and capped a five-run second inning for the Pirates with his 22nd home run of the season. He’s hit safely in five straight games at Wrigley Field and is a career .359 hitter with six home runs and 24 RBIs in 47 games.

RHP Gerrit Cole collected a memorable keepsake on Sunday, courtesy of Wrigley Field’s bleacher fans. Cole slammed his first homer since high school in the seventh inning in Sunday’s 10-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs, putting the icing on a strong six-inning performance. “It was nice to finally put a good swing on one,” Cole said. “I knew when he (Cubs outfielder Chris Coghlan) stopped running in left that it probably had a chance. ... It’s pretty sweet. Everybody wants to hit a home run in The Show. And it happened at Wrigley, which is really cool.” More important for the Pirates was his pitching performance. Cole (8-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out eight.