Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke had, in the estimation of manager Clint Hurdle, his best performance of the season Monday against the Phillies, going seven innings and allowing one run on three hits. All of the hits and the run came in the fourth inning. Locke, who struck out nine without walking a batter, retired the first 10 hitters he faced, as well as the last 10. Now 4-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies, he said his curveball was as effective as it has been at any point in his major league career. Hurdle also said Locke’s fastball command and velocity were outstanding.

LF Starling Marte went 3-for-5 with his 11th homer of the season Monday against Philadelphia. Marte is batting .353 during an eight-game hitting streak.

1B Chris McGuiness, designated for assignment by the Pirates on Aug. 31, was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. McGuiness went 6-for-25 (.240) with three RBIs in 14 games with Pittsburgh this season.

3B Josh Harrison missed his second consecutive game Monday after spraining his left ankle Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Manager Clint Hurdle said before the game that Harrison was available to pinch-hit, but he chose not to use him.

OF Michael Martinez, designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sept. 2, was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Martinez hit .128 with the Pirates in 39 at-bats.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who starts Tuesday at Philadelphia, took a no-decision against St. Louis in his last start, working 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowing three hits while striking out five and walking two. He won his only start against Philadelphia this season, and he is 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA in five career starts against the Phillies.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-4 Monday against the Phillies, his third consecutive three-hit game. He has hit safely in his last four games, going 10-for-19 (.526) in that stretch.