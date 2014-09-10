Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley is scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Worley, a 2008 draft pick of the Phillies, faces his former club for the first time. Since Aug. 13, Worley is 1-3 in five starts with a 4.71 ERA and 38 hits in 28 2/3 innings. In three seasons with the Phillies (2010-12), Worley went 18-13 with a 3.50 ERA.

3B Josh Harrison (ankle) returned to the Pirates’ starting lineup Tuesday after missing three consecutive games and went 1-for-5 in the leadoff spot. “(He) worked with our medical group,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said before Tuesday’s game. “He went out early (Tuesday) afternoon, ran some direct lines, sprints, ran the bases, cut the bases, made turns, took balls at third, hit in the cage -- he’s available.”

RHP Edinson Volquez, Tuesday’s starter, pitched six innings of three-run ball for a no-decision in the Pirates’ 4-3 loss to the Phillies. Volquez threw 92 pitches. In his previous start, he threw 82 pitches and was taken out after 6 1/3 innings of scoreless ball. He was not happy with his yanking Tuesday. “Only 90 pitches,” he said with a laugh. “I guess I was ready to go. I threw 82 in my last one and I threw 90 today. I think I was more than ready to go.”

OF Andrew McCutchen went 0-for-3 in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Phillies with a pair of strikeouts. McCutchen entered Tuesday with three consecutive three-hit games (9-for-15). He’s hitting .309 on the season, fourth best in the National League.

RHP Charlie Morton (sports hernia) threw a simulated game Tuesday in Philadelphia before the Pirates’ game against the Phillies. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Morton threw 86 pitches in five innings. “I thought it was a good day for him,” Hurdle said. “It’s encouraging. We’ll need to see how he feels (Wednesday).” Hurdle said the Pirates will round up on Aug. 15 and discuss how Morton best serves the team moving forward. Morton was placed on the disabled list Aug. 17. In 25 starts this season, the 30-year-old is 5-12 with a 3.84 ERA.