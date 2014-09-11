Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte went 2-for-4 Wednesday night against Philadelphia, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, the last five of them multi-hit efforts. Marte, batting at a .381 clip during that 10-game stretch, also has hit safely in his past 16 road games (.422) and is hitting .353 since the All-Star break.

RHP Vance Worley went five innings to beat the Phillies on Wednesday in his first outing against his former team. Worley, who called his stuff “sloppy,” allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking two. “Even if you don’t have your best stuff, you have to fake it and make it look like you do,” he said. “That’s pretty much what it was tonight. It was just going out and competing.”

3B Josh Harrison, who entered Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia tied with Colorado’s Justin Morneau for the National League batting lead, went 2-for-4 to raise his average to .318 and move in front by one point. He has hit safely in 11 of his past 12 games, batting at a .423 clip in that stretch.

LHP Francisco Liriano, who pitches at Philadelphia on Thursday, ended a personal three-game losing streak by beating the Cubs in his last start. He went six shutout innings against Chicago and yielded three hits while striking out nine and walking two. He has never faced the Phillies.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with the first inside-the-park home run of his career Wednesday against Philadelphia. McCutchen has four multi-hit games in his last five. He has hit safely in five of his last six games, batting at a .462 clip in that stretch.

3B Pedro Alvarez was diagnosed Wednesday with a stress fracture of the fourth metatarsal of his left foot. The expected recovery time for such an injury is four to six weeks, meaning it is unlikely he will return this season.