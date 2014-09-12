Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte was hit by a pitch from Philadelphia’s A.J. Burnett in the second inning Thursday night and left the game one inning later with a bruised left elbow. As a result, Marte saw a 10-game hitting streak end. Marte, batting at a .381 clip during that stretch, had also hit safely in his previous 16 road games (.422). He is batting .353 since the All-Star break.

3B Josh Harrison, who entered Thursday’s game against Philadelphia leading the National League in hitting, went hitless in five at-bats and saw his average fall to .314. Harrison has nonetheless hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games (.386).

LHP Francisco Liriano, in what manager Clint Hurdle said “could’ve been his best outing by far this season,” went eight shutout innings to beat the Phillies on Thursday night, his second straight victory. Liriano, who extended his scoreless-innings streak to 16, allowed four hits and struck out a season-high 12, while walking two. He is 2-0 with a 0.67 ERA over his last four starts, and 4-3 with a 2.22 ERA in 11 outings since the All-Star break. On Thursday, he used his fastball to get ahead in the count, but his slider was his put-away pitch. “When his off-speed is on,” said losing pitcher A.J. Burnett, a former Pirate, “he has that kind of night.”

CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-4 Thursday night against Philadelphia, and has hit safely in six of his last seven games (.448). He has also hit safely in 10 of 11 games against the Phillies this season (.452).

RHP Gerrit Cole, Friday’s starter, beat the Cubs his last time out, his fourth victory in his last five starts. Cole went six innings against Chicago, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out nine without walking a batter. He is 2-0 against the Cubs this season, 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA in four career outings against Chicago.