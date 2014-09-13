Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (7-4, 3.60) will start Saturday night against the Cubs. He is 5-1 with a 3.29 ERA in his last seven starts and 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA versus Chicago in four career starts.

LF Starling Marte did not play in Friday night’s 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs because of a bruised left elbow. He was injured Thursday night when hit by a pitch from Phillies RHP A.J. Burnett in a win at Philadelphia. Marte is hopeful of returning Saturday. He is on a 10-game hitting streak, going 16-for-41 (.390) with four doubles and two home runs to raise his batting average to .286.

C Russell Martin got the night off after starting five straight games. He had multiple hits in three of those five games and has six RBIs in his last three games.

RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation/sports hernia) had a 42-pitch bullpen session. He remains hopeful of being able to work in relief during the final two weeks of the season. Morton’s last major league appearance was on Aug. 15 when he started and lost at Washington.

RHP Gerrit Cole (9-5) raised his lifetime record against the Cubs to 5-0 by beating them for the second time in six days as he allowed three runs and five hits in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts. Cole is 4-1 with a 3.48 ERA in 10 home starts this season, compared to 5-4 with a 4.42 ERA in nine starts on the road.