Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (7-5) lost for just the second time in his last seven decisions and eight starts, giving up three runs and six hits. He also needed to throw 106 pitches to get through 5 1/3 innings as he walked three, struck out five and threw just 62 strikes.

RHP John Axford has pitched sparingly since being claimed off waivers from Cleveland on Aug. 14, making 10 relief appearances despite a 2.08 ERA. However, Axford pitched for the second straight night Saturday and manager Clint Hurdle said he plans to use the 31-year-old in more high-leverage situations. Hurdle likes the idea of a veteran pitcher in close games with the Pirates in both the National League Central and wild-card races. Axford has 116 saves in his six-year career, including an NL-leading 46 for Milwaukee in 2011.

LF Starling Marte (bruised left arm) was not in the starting lineup for a second straight game Saturday night as the Pirates lost 6-4 to the Cubs. Marte was injured in the second inning of Thursday night’s win at Philadelphia when hit by a pitch from Phillies RHP A.J. Burnett in the second inning. Marte left the game an inning later. He is considered day-to-day.

RHP Edinson Volquez (11-7, 3.36) will start against the Cubs on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series. Volquez is 3-0 with a 2.29 ERA in his last nine starts and has not lost since July 21 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is also 6-0 lifetime against the Cubs with a 3.12 ERA in 10 games, including nine starts.