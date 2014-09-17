FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
September 18, 2014 / 2:37 AM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Starling Marte (bruised right elbow) started for the first time since being injured last Thursday when hit by a pitch from Philadelphia RHP A.J. Burnett. Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run.

SS Jordy Mercer was a late scratch from the lineup because of lower back tightness. Mercer said he might be able to play Wednesday night.

LHP Francisco Liriano (5-10, 3.53) will try to win his third straight start Wednesday night when he faces Boston. Liriano did not allow a run in 14 innings while winning his last two starts. He is 1-3 with 7.01 ERA in five career starts against the Red Sox.

RHP Charlie Morton was activated from the disabled list before the game, then snapped an eight-start winless streak and won for the first time since July 2 on Tuesday night as the Pirates beat visiting Boston 4-0. Morton pitched five innings after being on the DL since Aug. 16 with right hip inflammation and a sports hernia. He allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two. Morton had been 0-3 with a 5.09 ERA in his previous eight starts. Morton also improved to 4-4 with a 2.41 ERA in 13 home starts, compared to 2-8 with a 4.90 ERA in 14 starts on the road.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.