Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (7-5, 3.66) will start for the Pirates on Friday night. Locke is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA in his last three starts after winning his previous four decisions. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA against Milwaukee in six career starts.

SS Jordy Mercer returned to the lineup Thursday night after missing two games with a lower back tightness. He went 1-for-3 with a double in the Pirates’ 3-2 win over Boston.

RHP Stolmy Pimentel threw live batting practice Thursday in an effort to stay sharp. He has not pitched since being activated from the disabled list Sept. 1.

RHP Casey Sadler threw live batting practice in an effort to stay sharp. He has yet to appear in a game since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sept. 2.

C Russell Martin was rested Thursday in order to be ready to catch all three games of a series with Milwaukee that starts Friday night. Martin is on a nine-game hitting streak, going 13-for-35 (.371) with 11 RBIs.

RHP Charlie Morton had his between-starts throwing session Thursday but the Pirates want to see how he feels Friday before determining if he will start Sunday against Milwaukee in the finale of a three-game home series. Morton returned from the disabled list Tuesday night and pitched five scoreless innings to beat Boston after being out since Aug. 16 with a sports hernia and right hip inflammation. If Morton isn’t able to pitch, RHP Vance Worley will start.

RHP Gerrit Cole (10-5) won his season-high third consecutive start as he allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. In his two major league seasons, Cole is 7-1 with a 2.98 ERA in nine September starts, striking out 64 in 57 1/3 innings. The Pirates are 9-2 this season in his starts at PNC Park.