Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP John Holdzkom worked a scoreless eighth inning, with a walk to Brewers RF Ryan Braun being the only blemish. In his seventh appearance, Holdzkom earned his first career win after beginning 2014 playing in the Independent American Association.

RHP Vance Worley (7-4, 3.18 ERA) will start for the Pirates on Sunday against Milwaukee. Worley’s last turn in the rotation was skipped with the return of RHP Charlie Morton (hip) from the disabled list.

3B Josh Harrison went 1-for-5 Friday, dropping his batting average to .318. Harrison still leads the National League batting race by .001 point over Colorado 1B Justin Morneau who is batting .317.

RHP Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his 31st save of the season. Melancon has converted each of his last nine save opportunities.