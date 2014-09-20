FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 21, 2014 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP John Holdzkom worked a scoreless eighth inning, with a walk to Brewers RF Ryan Braun being the only blemish. In his seventh appearance, Holdzkom earned his first career win after beginning 2014 playing in the Independent American Association.

RHP Vance Worley (7-4, 3.18 ERA) will start for the Pirates on Sunday against Milwaukee. Worley’s last turn in the rotation was skipped with the return of RHP Charlie Morton (hip) from the disabled list.

3B Josh Harrison went 1-for-5 Friday, dropping his batting average to .318. Harrison still leads the National League batting race by .001 point over Colorado 1B Justin Morneau who is batting .317.

RHP Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his 31st save of the season. Melancon has converted each of his last nine save opportunities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.