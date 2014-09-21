FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 21, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Josh Harrison went 1-for-5 Saturday, dropping his average to .317. He trails Justin Morneau, who is hitting .318, by .001 point for the National League batting title.

C Russell Martin extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double in the fourth. Martin is batting .296 with seven games left in the season, which would best his previous career high of .293 if it holds.

RHP Edinson Volquez worked seven shutout innings and gave up three hits and three walks and struck out six. Volquez has not taken a losing decision in his last 11 starts and is 4-0 with a 1.96 ERA in that span.

CF Andrew McCutchen did not register an at-bat Saturday but reached base in all four plate appearances as he was hit twice and walked twice. His .402 on-base percentage leads all National League hitters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.