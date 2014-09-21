Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Harrison went 1-for-5 Saturday, dropping his average to .317. He trails Justin Morneau, who is hitting .318, by .001 point for the National League batting title.

C Russell Martin extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double in the fourth. Martin is batting .296 with seven games left in the season, which would best his previous career high of .293 if it holds.

RHP Edinson Volquez worked seven shutout innings and gave up three hits and three walks and struck out six. Volquez has not taken a losing decision in his last 11 starts and is 4-0 with a 1.96 ERA in that span.

CF Andrew McCutchen did not register an at-bat Saturday but reached base in all four plate appearances as he was hit twice and walked twice. His .402 on-base percentage leads all National League hitters.