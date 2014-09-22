FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
September 23, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Vance Worley pitched eight shutout innings to earn his eighth win of the season. He recorded 14 ground-ball outs. Worley’s win total of eight is the second-highest of his career, behind his 2011 season when he went 11-3 with a 3.01 ERA for Philadelphia.

3B Josh Harrison collected a pair of hits Sunday to pull his batting average up to .318. He now leads Colorado 1B Justin Morneau by one-thousandth of a point for the National League batting title.

C Russell Martin went 1-for-3 and drove in the game-winning run with a single in the seventh. Martin is batting .376 with runners in scoring position this season after he hit .192 in such situations in 2013.

CF Andrew McCutchen finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, pulling his on-base percentage up to .404 which leads all qualified National League batters. The clip would tie his career-high which he set in his MVP campaign a year ago.

