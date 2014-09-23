Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Harrison extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fifth inning. Harrison is batting .342 (26-for-76) in 16 games this month.

C Russell Martin extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the fourth inning, tying him with Cleveland OF Michael Brantley for the longest current streak. He is batting .354 (17-for-48) during the streak. His career-best hitting streak was 15 games.

LHP Francisco Liriano pitched six shutout innings Monday at Atlanta. He allowed three hits and four walks and struck out seven. Over his past 28 innings dating back to Aug. 31, Liriano has allowed one earned run (0.32 ERA). He gave up two or fewer runs in 12 of his past 13 starts. He improved to 2-1 for his career against Atlanta. Liriano never pitched at Turner Field before Monday. He now has appeared at every current major league stadium except Marlins Park.

CF Andrew McCutchen hit his 24th home run of the season Monday, the second most of his career behind the 31 he hit in 2012. It was his 14th homer away from PNC Park, tying him for fourth-most road homers in the NL.

RHP Gerrit Cole (10-5, 3.85) starts Tuesday at Atlanta. He is coming off a 3-2 win over the Red Sox in which he allowed two runs over seven innings. He finished with seven strikeouts and no walks. Cole won each of his past three starts. He has made only one career start against Atlanta and received no-decision after allowing two runs in six innings Aug. 20. Cole has a career mark of 7-1 in September.

3B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) is expected to return in time for the playoffs. Alvarez, who has .717 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 18 homers, has not played since Sept. 5. He was diagnosed with the stress fracture Sept. 11.