Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (7-5, 3.60 ERA) will be making his 21st start of the season. He received no decision in his last start against the Brewers when he pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on five hits. Locke has made three career starts against Atlanta, going 1-0 with a 4.41 ERA. He got his first major league win against the Braves in 2012.

3B Josh Harrison extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game. Harrison is batting .325 (27-for-83) over his last 17 games.

C Russell Martin had his 13-game hitting streak end when he went 0-for-4. Martin hit .354 (17-for-48) during the streak, which was tied with Cleveland’s Michael Brantley for the longest active streak. It was the longest streak by a Pirate this season and the longest since Neil Walker hit in 17 straight in 2012.

OF Travis Snider hit his 12th homer Tuesday, his first since Sept. 13. Snider is two homers short of his career high set in 2010. It was only his second home run against a left-handed pitcher, but he’s hitting .371 against southpaws.

RHP Gerrit Cole (11-5) pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. He improved to 8-1 with a 2.94 ERA over his career in September starts. Cole retired the final 17 batters he faced and beat Atlanta for the first time in his career.