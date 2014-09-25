FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 26, 2014 / 3:03 AM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jeff Locke lasted just four innings against the Braves on Wednesday, allowing six runs and eight hits. He walked five, one intentionally, and struck out three. Locke fell to 7-6 and his ERA jumped to 3.91.

3B Josh Harrison singled in the ninth inning Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. He was 1-for-5 and is batting .316. Harrison was second in the National League batting race going into Wednesday. He is hitting .340 in September after batting .356 in August.

C Russell Martin left Wednesday’s game against the Braves after three innings with tightness in his left hamstring. He appeared to tweak his leg diving back to first base on a pickoff throw after singling in the second inning, but remained in the game and struck out in the third. Martin, batting .295, was 17-for-48 with three homers and 15 RBIs during a 13-game hitting streak that ended Tuesday.

2B Neil Walker, in a 1-for-23 slump, was out of the lineup on Wednesday against the Braves. He struck out three times on Tuesday and is hitless in his past 15 at-bats. “I just want to get him away from the fire a bit. Give him a breather,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who faces the Braves in Atlanta on Thursday night, has gone 4-0 with a 0.59 ERA in his past nine starts. Volquez, signed for $5 million as a free agent after posting a 5.71 ERA with the Padres and Dodges last season, leads the Pirates with a 12-7 record and 3.15 ERA. He is 0-2 lifetime in Atlanta and 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA in six overall starts against the Braves.

RHP Charlie Morton (sports hernia) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, while rules him out for the rest of the regular season and postseason. He was out from mid-August to mid-September with the same ailment. Surgery is a possibility.

RHP Chaz Roe was claimed off waivers by the Pirates from the New York Yankees. Roe made three appearances for the Yankees and posted a 9.00 in two innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.