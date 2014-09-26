Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley goes for his fourth straight victory as the Pirates open a three-game series at Cincinnati to close the regular season. Despite not making his first start until mid-June, he ranks third in the Pittsburgh rotation in victories, going 8-4 with a 2.93 ERA. Worley allowed just four hits over eight innings in 1-0 victory over Milwaukee last Sunday. He is 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA in five career outings against the Reds.

3B Josh Harrison extended his hitting streak to 13 games and was 3-for-5 with a double Thursday against the Braves to take over the lead in the National League batting race. He is hitting .319 -- just ahead of the .317 mark by Colorado first baseman Justin Morneau. Harrison is batting .356 (21-for-59) during the streak.

C Russell Martin, who left Wednesday’s game against the Braves after three innings with tightest in his left hamstring, returned to the lineup Thursday. He was 0-for-4 departing in the eighth inning for a pinch hitter as the Pirates routed the Braves.

RHP Edinson Volquez allowed just four hits over seven scoreless innings and struck out 10 on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. He improved his record to 13-7 and lowered his ERA to 3.04. The 31-year-old native of the Dominican Republic even had a base hit, breaking a 0-for-45 streak. Volquez, who signed for $5 million as a free agent after posting a 5.71 ERA last season with San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers, is 5-0 with a 1.36 ERA in his past 10 starts, and has 18 consecutive scoreless inning.

RHP Charlie Morton, done for the season because of a sports hernia that will likely require surgery, was placed on the 60-day disabled list. The injury hadn’t healed as hoped and the Pirates needed a roster spot after claiming RHP Chaz Roe off waivers from the New York Yankees. Morton was 6-12 with a 3.72 ERA in 26 games for the Pirates. He had made just one start, on Sept. 16 against Boston, since mid-August.

RHP Chaz Roe was claimed by the Pirates off waivers from the New York Yankees. He was the Colorado Rockies’ first-round pick in 2005 draft, but the 27-year-old has logged just 25 innings in the majors. Roe was acquired by the Yankee from Miami on Aug. 31 and worked two innings over three appearances before being designated for assignment. He spent most of this season with Triple-A New Orleans, posting a 3.66 ERA in relief.