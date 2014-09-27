Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley says he’s pitching to his strengths more recently, meaning he’s pitching off his fastball. On Friday night, Worley allowed one earned run on nine hits with four walks and four strikeouts. “I told (catcher Russell Martin) we’re just going to go after guys,” Worley said. “My cutter had better command tonight.” Worley had just 74 pitches through 6 1/3 innings but was removed due to a poor history against Reds third baseman Todd Frazier.

INF/OF Josh Harrison, a University of Cincinnati product, returned to his hometown and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games with a single in the eighth inning on Friday night.

RF Travis Snider is getting hot at the right time. On Friday night, he drove home the eventual game-winning run with a double to right field that was hit so hard it fooled Reds right fielder Jay Bruce and rolled to the wall. Snider is batting .467 in his past four games. “He’s in the middle of a lot of things we’re doing offensively,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle.

1B Ike Davis was out of the lineup on Friday due to flu-like symptoms. Gaby Sanchez made his 52nd start at first base in his place. Davis might be itching to play in this weekend’s series at Great American Ball Park. He has two homers against the Reds this season, both grand slams.

3B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again in the regular season, but he could be back for the postseason. Alvarez will be evaluated again on Sept. 30 before resuming baseball activity.