Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte extended his hitting streak to 12 games, tying a career high, with a double leading off the second inning on Saturday. Marte’s .345 batting average since the All-Star break is the second-highest in the National League.

SS Jordy Mercer launched a 1-1 pitch from Cincinnati’s Alfredo Simon into the left-field bleachers for his 12th home run, the most for a Pirates shortstop since Pat Mears had 13 in 2000. Mercer went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs on Saturday.

3B Josh Harrison doubled leading off the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, the longest active streak in the major leagues. It’s the longest streak by a Pirates batter since Neil Walker hit in 17 straight in 2012.

C Russell Martin, who left Friday’s game in the seventh inning after aggravating a left hamstring injury, was out of the lineup on Saturday. He is day-to-day. Chris Stewart started behind the plate. Martin is hitting .302 in 55 games since the All-Star break and has 16 RBIs in September, his most in a month since collecting 17 in September 2012.

LHP Francisco Liriano allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits in five innings on Saturday. He walked three and struck out five over 96 pitches to remain winless against the Cincinnati Reds in nine career starts. Liriano had allowed just one run in his previous 28 innings.

1B Ike Davis, who missed Friday’s game with flu-like symptoms, returned to the starting lineup on Saturday. Each of his two homers against the Reds this season have been grand slams. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout on Saturday.