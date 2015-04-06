FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
April 6, 2015 / 11:58 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Pedro Florimon was designated for assignment. He was 7-for-76 last season with the Twins. He was claimed off waivers by the Pirates from the Nationals last November.

SS Justin Sellers was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He’s suffering from left heel pain. He may return some time in April.

LF Jaff Decker was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He strained his left calf March 29 in an exhibition game against the Braves. He may return some time in April.

RHP Rob Scahill was recalled from Indianapolis. He was acquired from Colorado last November. Scahill went 1-0 with a 4.80 ERA in 27 appearances for Colorado last year.

RHP Brandon Cumpton went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is recovering from March 2015 Tommy John surgery, and he is out for the season.

C Chris Stewart (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He likely is out until the latter part of April. Stewart’s injury gave Tony Sanchez a chance to make the roster.

RHP Charlie Morton was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He’s recovering from September 2014 right hip surgery. He may be ready to return in early May.

