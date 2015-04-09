Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung Ho Kang made his major league debut on Wednesday night when he pinch-hit in the eighth inning and grounded out. The 27-year old South Korean native was signed as a non-drafted free agent in January. He had a career .298 batting average in 902 Korean League games.

3B Josh Harrison signed a four-year $27 million contract Wednesday. The deal extends through 2020 with options. The new contract was announced at a press conference at Great American Ball Park in Harrison’s hometown of Cincinnati. He’s coming off an All-Star season in which he hit .315 with 13 homers, 38 doubles, and 52 RBIs. He went 2-for-4 on Monday with a double in his first career Opening Day start and went 1-for-5 on Wednesday.

RHP Radhames Liz earned a tough defeat Wednesday night. He allowed 1B Joey Votto’s single to right in the 11th which drove home the winning run for Cincinnati. Liz issued a walk and struck out a batter in two-thirds of an inning.

RHP Gerrit Cole battled without his best stuff Wednesday night, allowing three runs on five hits in his season debut. Cole walked two and struck out six to earn a no-decision. “It’s a dangerous lineup for sure,” said Cole of the Reds. “It feels like anytime (center fielder Billy) Hamilton’s on base, (first baseman Joey) Votto’s trying to move him over or drive him in.”