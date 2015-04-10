Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung Ho Kang made his major league debut Wednesday night as a pinch-hitter, something he’s been working on. Kang, 28, hit .200 (9-for-45) with three doubles, a triple, two homers and five RBIs in 18 games in spring training. He was a career .298 hitter in Korea, leading the KBO with a 1.198 OPS last season.

RHP Jared Hughes wasn’t available to pitch Thursday after tossing 1 1/3 innings on Wednesday. Hughes regained the confidence of manager Clint Hurdle since allowing 11 earned runs in 9 1/3 innings. Hughes went 7-5 with a 1.96 ERA last season, both career bests.

OF Jaff Decker began a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on Thursday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He went on the 15-day disabled list March 30 and could be ready to return by mid-April.

RHP A.J. Burnett, pitching in his final season, allowed two runs, both on first baseman Joey Votto’s two-run homer, on Thursday. He walked one and struck out seven. “It comes back to leaving one ball over the plate,” said Burnett of his breaking pitch to Votto. “I wanted it down a little more. He got enough of it to get it over the wall.”

C Chris Stewart began a rehab assignment with the Double-A Altoona Curve on Thursday. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout.

1B Pedro Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a homer and a RBI on Thursday, achieving a pair of unique milestones in the process. Alvarez’ homer in the sixth was the 2,500th in the history of Great American Ball Park, which opened in 2003. It also was the Pirates’ 134th homer at Great American, the most of any Reds opponent.