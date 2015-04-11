Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Casey Sadler will get the start Sunday in place of LHP Francisco Liriano, who was placed on baseball’s paternity list Friday and will miss his next scheduled start. Sadler went 4-4 with a 3.24 ERA in four spring training appearances, including three starts. He was slated to start Sunday for Triple-A Indianapolis.

1B/OF Corey Hart will likely get into the starting lineup at some point this weekend, manager Clint Hurdle said Friday. Hart has seen just one pitch all season and he turned it into an RBI single which gave the Pirates their first lead of the season. He’s likely to make his debut in right, where he could give Gregory Polanco a day off. Hart was drafted by Milwaukee spent his first nine major league seasons with the Brewers. He needs two hits to reach 1,000 for his career.

LHP Francisco Liriano was placed on the paternity list Friday. He did not join the Pirates on their trip to Milwaukee and will miss his scheduled start Sunday to be with his wife, who gave birth to a daughter Friday. He is expected to return to the team Sunday and will make his next start Wednesday against the Tigers.

CF Andrew McCutchen left Friday’s game in the ninth inning because of left knee discomfort. The injury happened in the seventh, when McCutchen hit a fly ball to center. He never dropped his bat and stopped halfway down the first base line before returning to the dugout. McCutchen came into the game batting .167 (2-for-12) with a home run and two RBIs. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout against the Brewers.