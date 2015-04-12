Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jung-Ho Kang made his first major-league start but went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the Pirates’ 6-0 loss to the Brewers. So far this season, Kang is 0-for-4. Kang set Korean Baseball Organization records for a shortstop last year with 40 home runs and 117 RBIs, and he led the league with a 1.198 OPS.

3B Josh Harrison went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts and two flyouts to right field and is 0-for-7 in the series with five strikeouts and 1-for-15 over the last four games. Harrison, the Pirates’ leadoff hitter, hit .291 (16-for-55) with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBIs in 18 Grapefruit League games this season.

RHP Stolmy Pimentel was acquired on a waiver claim from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pimentel was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on April 5. He made nine spring-training appearances, going 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in 11.0 innings pitched.

OF Corey Hart made his first start of the season, taking over for Gregory Polanco in right field and later moving to first base as part of a double switch. Hart had seen just one pitch all season before Friday, when he went 0-for-3 and grounded into a double play. Hart, who was drafted by Milwaukee and spent his first nine seasons with the Brewers, needs two hits to reach 1,000.

CF Andrew McCutchen was not in the lineup because of left knee soreness that forced him from the game Friday in the ninth inning. McCutchen said the knee was “structurally fine” and did not feel the need to undergo an MRI, nor did he think a stint on the disabled list would be necessary. He added that the issue had lingered since early in spring training> He was available to pinch-hit Saturday if needed. He’ll be checked out again before the game Sunday.