Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung Ho Kang recorded his first career major league hit, a single in the seventh inning. He hit .356 last year in the Korean Baseball Championship, and posted an impressive 1.198 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

SS Pedro Florimon, designated for assignment by the Pirates on April 5, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 11. He went 7-for-76 (.092) last season with the Twins. He was claimed off waivers by the Pirates from the Nationals in November.

RHP Stolmy Pimentel was activated by the Rangers on Sunday, one day after he was acquired on a waiver claim from Pittsburgh. Pimentel, 25, went 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA in 20 relief appearances for the Pirates last year. He had a 4.91 ERA in nine Grapefruit League outings this spring.

RHP Casey Sadler made his first major league start Sunday, and earned his first major league win as well. He now moves to 1-0 lifetime against the Brewers (in two appearances,) with a 5.14 ERA.

1B/OF Corey Hart collected an RBI with a pinch-hit single in the top of the ninth inning. He is now one RBI shy of 1,000 for his career.

CF Andrew McCutchen (left knee soreness) returned to the lineup for the Pirates on Sunday after sitting out Saturday. He is expected not expected to miss any further time, but noted that his knee is only at 80 percent healthy right now. McCutchen hit his second home run of the season Sunday. It was his 22nd homer against the Brewers, his highest total against any team. It was the fourth time McCutchen has totaled at least four RBIs in his career, and he has now reached base safely in all five games he has played in 2015.

C Chris Stewart had his rehab assignment moved to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI while playing the whole game.