#Intel
April 15, 2015 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

3B Josh Harrison became the first Pirates player to lead off the first inning with a home run in a home opener since 1986 when he connected off Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez. Harrison went 2-for-4 with two runs scored after being rested in Sunday’s win at Milwaukee following a 3-for-19 start to the season. Twenty-nine years ago, R.J. Reynolds homered off the New York Mets’ Dwight Gooden.

RHP Casey Sadler was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. The rookie notched his first major league win Sunday as he held the Brewers to two runs and four hits in five innings.

RHP A.J. Burnett (0-0, 3.38) will make his first home start of the season Tuesday night against Detroit at PNC Park, and it should be emotional. Burnett became a fan favorite during his two seasons with the Pirates in 2012-2013, and he signed with them in the offseason after pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies last year. He made his season debut April 9 at Cincinnati and had a no-decision as he gave up two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Burnett is 6-2 with a 5.19 ERA against the Tigers in 11 career starts.

1B/OF Corey Hart’s 1,000th hit proved to be a big one, a two-run pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning off Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez that increased the Pirates’ lead to 5-1 on Monday. They needed the cushion as the Tigers scored three runs in the ninth before the Pirates held on for a 5-4 victory. Hart is 8-for-16 with three home runs off Sanchez in his career.

LHP Francisco Liriano was activated from the paternity-leave list. Liriano missed his scheduled start Sunday at Milwaukee after his wife gave birth to a daughter, the couple’s fourth child. He is scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the Tigers in the finale of the three-game series.

CF Andrew McCutchen was in the lineup for a second consecutive day after sitting out Saturday night’s win at Milwaukee because of left knee soreness and went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. McCutchen said he plans to keep playing through the soreness.

RHP Gerrit Cole picked up where he left off at home last season by pitching one-run ball over six-plus innings for the win Monday. He allowed just three hits while striking out eight and walking two. The Pirates were 9-2 in Cole’s starts at PNC Park last year. Cole also improved to 5-1 lifetime in interleague games.

