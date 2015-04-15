Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte got the night off, as he is hitting .115 (3-for-26) with 14 strikeouts, tied for the National League lead. Manager Clint Hurdle said Marte needed to “sit and catch his breath.”

OF Jaff Decker (left calf strain) was 3-for-13 (.231) with a double in his first four rehab games for Triple-A Indianapolis. He might be able to come off the disabled list later this month.

RF Gregory Polanco started in left field with Starling Marte on the bench. While Polanco is a superior fielder to 1B/OF Corey Hart, who started in right field, the Pirates like to play the better defender in left field in home games because the left-center-field gap at PNC Park is 410 feet.

RHP A.J. Burnett made his first start of the season at PNC Park -- after a one-year detour to the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency -- and took a hard-luck loss as the Detroit Tigers won 2-0 Tuesday. Burnett scattered seven hits in 6 2/3 innings while allowing only one run Tuesday. He had eight strikeouts and walked two.

LHP Francisco Liriano (0-0, 2.57) will start Wednesday night for the first time since the April 6 opener at Cincinnati, as he subsequently went on the paternity list. Liriano allowed just two runs and two hits in seven innings to the Reds but had a no-decision in a game the Pirates lost. He has struggled with the Tigers over the years, going 5-8 with a 5.91 ERA in 25 games, including 18 starts.

C Chris Stewart (strained right hamstring) was 3-for-8 (.375) in his first three rehab games for Triple-A Indianapolis. He might be able to come off the disabled list later this month.

RHP Mark Melancon’s cutter averaged just 88.6 mph through his first three relief appearances, and the closer gave up three runs in one inning Monday in a 5-4 win over Detroit. The average velocity on the cutter last season was 91.6 mph, when he had 33 saves and a 1.90 ERA in 72 games.