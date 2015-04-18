Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeff Locke will start Saturday night against the Brewers, eight days after beating them in Milwaukee as he allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. Locke is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA against the Brewers in eight career starts.

C Tony Sanchez was optioned to Indianapolis to open a roster spot for the activation of Stewart Sanchez went 3-for-8 (.375) in three games and started only once in the Pirates’ first nine games of the season.

RHP Vance Worley started Friday night against Milwaukee rather than LHP Jeff Locke, who was the listed starter. Manager Clint Hurdle said he decided to flip flop Worley and Locke in the rotation but there was a miscommunication between the coaching staff and the team’s media relations department.

C Chris Stewart was activated from the 15-day disabled list after being on the DL since the beginning of the season with a strained right hamstring. Stewart played in a combined five games with Triple-A Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona on an injury rehab assignment and went 6-for-18 (.333).