Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 19, 2015 / 8:53 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Jung-Ho Kang had just nine plate appearances through the Pirates’ first 10 games. However, manager Clint Hurdle said the Pirates have not considered sending Kang to Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pirates signed Kang, last year’s Most Valuable Player in the Korean Baseball Organization, to a four-year, $11 million contract in January.

OF Jaff Decker was activated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Decker had been at Indianapolis since the start of the season on a rehab assignment. He strained a muscle in his left calf late in spring training, ending his bid to make the Pirates as a bench player.

RHP Charlie Morton threw 55 pitches in a simulated game Saturday at the Pirates’ extended spring training camp in Bradenton, Fla., and manager Clint Hurdle called it “a step forward for him.” Morton was supposed to pitch in an extended spring game but the New York Yankees decided to cancel it. Morton is rehabbing from right hip surgery that was performed last September.

RHP Gerrit Cole (1-0, 3.27) will start Sunday against Milwaukee in the finale of a three-game series. Cole has won his last five decisions, dating to last season. He is 1-2 with a 3.27 ERA against the Brewers in five starts.

