#Intel
April 21, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jordy Mercer came away after unscathed after taking a fastball square to his right ribcage Sunday. Mercer was plunked in the sixth inning of the Pirates’ 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers as he squared to bunt against right-hander Matt Garza. Mercer fell to the ground in pain and was removed from the game.

LHP Tony Watson continued his dominant relief pitching at home by working a perfect eighth inning. In his past 53 games at PNC Park since Aug. 6, 2013, he is 5-0 with a 0.68 ERA, allowing four earned runs in 53 innings. He has made four one-inning hitless appearances there this season and has a streak of 18 1/3 home scoreless innings that dates to last season.

RHP A.J. Burnett (0-1, 2.25 ERA) will start Monday night against the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game home series. He is 7-4 with a 3.25 ERA against the Cubs in 13 career starts but has lost four of his past five decisions against them after winning his first six.

C Chris Stewart hit a key two-run single Sunday in Pittsburgh’s 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in his first game of the season. Stewart’s hit in the sixth inning accounted for the game’s last two runs. He went 1-for-4 after beginning the season on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Stewart was activated Friday.

RHP Gerrit Cole ran his winning streak to six games and his season record to 2-0 by allowing two runs and five hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He has not lost since Sept. 1 against the Cardinals at St. Louis. The third-year pitcher improved his career record to 13-6 at PNC Park, where he has made six consecutive quality starts.

