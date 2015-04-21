Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer sat out Monday night’s 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs with a bruised chest. Mercer was injured Sunday when hit by a pitch by Milwaukee RHP Matt Garza while trying to bunt. The Pirates said Sunday that Mercer had sustained a rib injury but manager Clint Hurdle said before Monday’s game that it was to the chest area.

INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went 2-for-2 with a walk Monday in his first rehab game for Class A Bradenton. He might be able to return from the disabled list before the end of the month.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero took the loss as he gave up three runs in one inning, including Cubs 3B Kris Bryant’s two-run double in the seventh inning that broke a 1-1 tie. Caminero has been scored on in each of his last three games after starting the season with three straight scoreless appearances.

RHP A.J. Burnett continued to find ways to limit the damage as he allowed only one run in six hits despite surrendering eight hits while not factoring in the decision. Burnett has given up 19 hits in 18 innings in his three starts but just four runs.

LHP Francisco Liriano (0-1, 2.08) will start Tuesday night against the Cubs in the second game of the four-game series. He is 4-2 with a 2.30 ERA against the Cubs in nine career starts and has allowed more than two runs just twice.

CF Andrew McCutchen is beginning to look like his old self. The Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI single in Monday night’s 5-2 home loss to the Chicago Cubs. The 2013 National League Most Valuable Player was one of the bright spots for the Pirates on a night when they were held to one run and three hits in seven innings by Cubs starter Jake Arrieta.